FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

