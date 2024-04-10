G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 817.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 817.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

G6 Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.17.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 191.83% and a negative net margin of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About G6 Materials

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.