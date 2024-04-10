Gaimin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $80.01 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $5.90 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.01306075 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $5,822,317.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

