Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.22

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 17633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Galapagos by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.