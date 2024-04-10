Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655,032.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

