GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. GDS shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 134,493 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.