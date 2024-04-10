GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $91.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.92.
GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
