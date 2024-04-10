Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

GXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1200717 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on GXE

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.