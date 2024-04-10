Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

GNK opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -529.03%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 95,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

