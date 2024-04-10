Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

PGR traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $206.07. 497,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

