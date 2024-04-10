Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

PGX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 674,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,608. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

