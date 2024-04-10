Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,208. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

