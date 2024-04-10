Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 54,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,403. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

