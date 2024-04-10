Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,319. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

