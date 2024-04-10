Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.68. The stock had a trading volume of 533,120 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

