Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

D traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

