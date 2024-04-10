Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,482 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.