Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $145.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

