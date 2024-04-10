Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 602,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

