Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.56. 56,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,841. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

