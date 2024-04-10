Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,208. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.