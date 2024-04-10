Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,594 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 4,890,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285,895. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.