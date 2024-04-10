Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 1,872,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.