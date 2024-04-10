Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 38,246 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. 74,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

