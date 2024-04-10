Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 114,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $141,140,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $328.48. 229,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.