General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GE traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.72. 4,778,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.