General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.96.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 5,647,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,648,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

