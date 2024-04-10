GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 598,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,139,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,994 shares in the company, valued at $44,322,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,322,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,308,535.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

