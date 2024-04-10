Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $182.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

