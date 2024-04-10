Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KRMA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.