Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 134,030.4% in March

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 134,030.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SNSR stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $36.98.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
