GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.