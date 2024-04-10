Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by UBS Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

GFI stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Gold Fields will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

