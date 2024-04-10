GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 2.1% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.88. 571,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,603,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.