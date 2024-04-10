Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 200,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 273,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

