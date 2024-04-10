Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $103,331.55 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,264.75 or 0.04705829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
