Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

GRNT opened at $6.62 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

