Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
GRNT opened at $6.62 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
