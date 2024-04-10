GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 781.5% in March

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 781.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 115,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,281. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -4.33.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.