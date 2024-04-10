Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 7,937.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
