Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.37. 209,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 997,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

