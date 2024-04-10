Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

CLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 829,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,897. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

