Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ELV traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.46. 130,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,438. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.02 and its 200-day moving average is $480.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

