Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $646,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. 72,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

