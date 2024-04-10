Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 78.5% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,879,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

