HC Wainwright Comments on CG Oncology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CG Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $39.02 on Monday. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

