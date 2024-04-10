HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.79 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.80 and a 200-day moving average of $278.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

