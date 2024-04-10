Head-To-Head Analysis: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Yerbaé Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $783.35 million 0.80 -$416.87 million ($0.85) -1.24 Yerbaé Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yerbaé Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.2% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oatly Group and Yerbaé Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Yerbaé Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.11, indicating a potential upside of 100.41%. Yerbaé Brands has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 300.93%. Given Yerbaé Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yerbaé Brands is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Yerbaé Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -53.22% -37.94% -16.81% Yerbaé Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yerbaé Brands beats Oatly Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors. The company offers its products through retail locations that include wholesale club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, natural food stores, mass merchants, food services, and direct to consumers; and health clubs, gyms, yoga studios, and quick serve restaurants, as well as online through Amazon.com and www.Yerbaé.com. Yerbaé Brands Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.