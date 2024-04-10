Head to Head Comparison: Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) vs. Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) and Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Findev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Findev and Federal National Mortgage Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Findev N/A N/A N/A Federal National Mortgage Association 12.36% -25.29% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Findev 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal National Mortgage Association 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Findev and Federal National Mortgage Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Federal National Mortgage Association’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal National Mortgage Association is more favorable than Findev.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Findev and Federal National Mortgage Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Findev N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -8.23 Federal National Mortgage Association $139.99 billion 0.01 $17.41 billion N/A N/A

Federal National Mortgage Association has higher revenue and earnings than Findev.

Summary

Federal National Mortgage Association beats Findev on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Findev

Findev Inc., a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc. and changed its name to Findev Inc. in October 2016. Findev Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

