Head to Head Comparison: Oddity Tech (ODD) & The Competition

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -18.28% 9.85% -6.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $58.53 million 38.50 Oddity Tech Competitors $4.59 billion $323.12 million 34.90

Analyst Ratings

Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 Oddity Tech Competitors 142 1184 1324 33 2.47

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

