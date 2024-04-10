Head-To-Head Review: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $170.10 million 0.08 -$30.71 million ($1.22) -0.40 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.51 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.14

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BurgerFi International. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -18.05% -32.69% -8.73% Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BurgerFi International and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.1% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 563.13%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

